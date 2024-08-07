BMW X3 LWB Makes Its Global Debut In China

Should this long-wheelbase version of the luxury SUV make its way to India?
DBMW recently unveiled the next-gen X3 SUV globally, and the X3 LWB is a long-wheelbase version of the same model.
The X3 LWB boasts a 110 mm longer wheelbase, and consecutively is 110 mm longer overall, with all of that real estate translating to more rear-seat leg-room.
The X3 LWB is offered in two variants in China: 25L XDrive & 30L XDrive. Both variants get the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, but in different states of tune.
The X3 LWB is identical to the new-gen X3 in appearance, save for a slightly longer silhouette. It adopts BMW’s new design language, both inside & out, giving it a familiar yet futuristic appearance.
The X3 LWB packs a 14.9-inch infotainment, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 3-zone automatic climate control, and BMW Live Cockpit Plus, amongst other things
While no earlier gen LWB models have made their way to India, BMW recently launched the 5-series LWB in our market, and the X3 LWB could follow it here too. For now though, it's limited only to China.
If launched in India, we expect the X3 LWB to be priced around Rs. 72 – 77 lakh.
Get complete story detail on the link below;