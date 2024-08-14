BSA Gold Star 650 Set To Launch On August 15

Here’s what you can expect from the resurrected icon.
The new Gold Star 650 will closely resemble the classic BSA Gold Star from the 1960s, featuring a tear-drop fuel tank, wire-spoke wheels, and round analog dials with upside-down reading.
The Gold Star 650 will be powered by a big-bore 650 cc single cylinder engine, which will offer a relaxed, torque-heavy riding experience.
The front end of the Gold Star 650 will get 120 mm telescopic forks, which will be paired with 5-step adjustable twin shocks at the back.
The Gold Star 650 will get a large Brembo-made 320 mm disc at the front and 225 mm disc atthe back, which should provide enough stopping power for this 213.5 kg classic.
We expect the BSA Gold Star 650 to be priced aggressively — around the Rs. 2.90 – 3.15 lakhmark — to draw audience away from its chief rival, the RE Interceptor 650.
