BSA Motorcycles Returns To India With the Gold Star 650

BSA Motorcycles returns to India with the new Gold Star 650. The brand is now owned by the Mahindra Group subsidiary - Classic Legends.

The BSA Gold Star 650 draws inspiration from the original Gold Star 650 sold between 1938 and 1963.

BSA Gold Star 650: Vintage Styling

The Gold Star 650 gets a 652 cc big bore, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 45 bhp and 55 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

BSA Gold Star 650 Specifications

The new BSA Gold Star packs a cradle frame, telescopic front forks, twin rear shocks, Brembo brakes, dual-channel ABS, and wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Phantom tubeless tyres

BSA Gold Star 650 Hardware

The Gold Star 650 has six colour options - Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and the top-spec Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver.

BSA Gold Star 650 Colours

The Gold Star 650 is priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 3.35 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour. The bikes will be sold via Jawa-Yezdi dealerships.

BSA Gold Star 650 Prices

