BYD Pickup Truck Spotted Undisguised

Image Credit - https://carnewschina.com

The BYD Pickup Truck was spied undisguised on a flatbed truck in Mexico.

BYD PickUp Truck - Exterior

Image Credit - https://paultan.org/

The exterior of the pickup showcases rugged design elements with large wheel arches, a two-step headlight, and BYD displayed on the grille

BYD PickUp Truck - Interior

Image Credit - https://paultan.org/

Previous spy shots of the interior revealed a digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system.  

BYD Pickup Truck - Expected powertrain options

Image Credit - https://paultan.org/

BYD's first pickup truck model will likely be available in both: plug-in hybrid and pure electric derivatives

BYD Pickup Truck - Rivals

Image Credit - https://paultan.org/

The BYD pickup is aimed squarely at competing with the Ford Ranger and Toyota's Hilux. 

