BYD PickUp Truck - Exterior

The BYD Pickup Truck was spied undisguised on a flatbed truck in Mexico.
The exterior of the pickup showcases rugged design elements with large wheel arches, a two-step headlight, and BYD displayed on the grille
Previous spy shots of the interior revealed a digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system.
BYD's first pickup truck model will likely be available in both: plug-in hybrid and pure electric derivatives
The BYD pickup is aimed squarely at competing with the Ford Ranger and Toyota's Hilux.
