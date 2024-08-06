Citroën Basalt Coupé-SUV — 5 Things To Know

With its launch imminent, here are five things you should know about one of Citroën’s most stylish products in India.

While some of Citroën’s models in India have had a small feature list, the Basalt is set tochange that, with mainstream features like a 10.25-inch infotainment &amp; 7-inch digitalinstrument cluster, as well as unique features like adjustable under-thigh support for rearseats!

It Will Be Feature Packed!

The Citroën Basalt shares its C-Cubed platform with the C3-Aircross. However, it has a 20 mmshorter wheelbase, and will only be available as a 5-seater.

It’s C3-Aircross’ Platform Twin

Without a doubt, the Citroën Basalt’s Coupe-SUV form factor will turn heads galore, thanks tothe body-type being a rarity in India. Sharp design lines &amp; intricate 16-inch alloys will only add tothe drama.

It Will Be A Head Turner

At launch, Citroën Basalt will be offered with either a 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine, or a 1.2-litreturbo petrol engine — same as the C3 Aircross. An electric powertrain is also in the works, butwill be launched at a latter date.

Powertrain Options

While the actual prices will be revealed at launch, we expect the Citroën Basalt to cost betweenRs. 11–16 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

What Will It Cost?

