Citroën’s Tata Curvv rival packs more than you’d expect for the price!
Citroën has launched its latest C-Cubed platform car, the Basalt Coupé SUV in India. It share sits platform with the likes of the C3, ëC3, and the C3 Aircross, but with some important updates to the cabin & features.
Without a doubt, the Citroën Basalt’s Coupé SUV form factor will turn heads everywhere, thanks to the body-type being a rarity in India. Sharp design lines & intricate 16-inch alloys only add to the drama.
Citroën Basalt gets a 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine, or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine — same as theC3 Aircross.
The Citroën Basalt packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, and adjustable thigh support for rear seat passengers, amongst many other features.
The Basalt is offered with five colour options — Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Garnet
Red and Cosmo Blue..
The Basalt’s chief rival will be the Tata Curvv, but it will also go up against the likes of some compact & subcompact SUVs, thanks to its large dimensions and aggressive pricing.
