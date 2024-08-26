Citroen Basalt Variants Explained

The Plus trim starts from Rs 9.99 (ex-showroom) for the 1.2 NA. This variant adds a gloss-finished grille, wheel covers, body-coloured door handles, ORVMs with turn indicators, and LED DRLs. The cabin gets a black and grey dashboard, adjustable headrests, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustable driver’s seat and more.



Citroen Basalt Plus