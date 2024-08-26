Citroen Basalt Variants Explained

The new Citroen Basalt SUV Coupe arrives in six variants - You, Plus, Max,
- Here's what each variant offers.
The entry-level Basalt You trim is priced at
Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets the
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
It has bumper cladding, a manual AC, front power windows, a trip meter, DTE, 6 airbags, ABS, ESP, Hill start assist, and three-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders.
The Plus trim starts from Rs 9.99 (ex-showroom) for the 1.2 NA. This variant adds a gloss-finished grille, wheel covers, body-coloured door handles, ORVMs with turn indicators, and LED DRLs. The cabin gets a black and grey dashboard, adjustable headrests, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, height adjustable driver’s seat and more.
The Basalt 1.2 turbo petrol is priced from
Rs 11.49 lakh and gets LED headlamps and fog lamps, skid plates at the front and rear, printed
roof liner, auto climate control, auto folding wing mirrors, rear AC vents, rear defogger, engine
idle stop/start, rear USB charging port. Both
Plus trims get the 7-inch digital console.
The top-spec Max variant is available only on
the turbo petrol engine. It adds diamond-cut
alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, leather-wrapped
steering, leatherette and fabric upholstery,
wireless charging, winged headrests, adjustable
under-thigh support, boot lamp and reverse camera. The dual-tone colour is optional.