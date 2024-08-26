Price, Variants, Features, Specs compared, here’s what sets them apart.
The two French siblings look very similar from the front end, but the Basalt takes the prize in overall styling, thanks to a more unique coupé SUV form factor which sets it apart from rivals.
The Basalt & C3 Aircross are not far apart in terms of dimensions, but the Basalt has a larger boot than the 5-seat Aircross
The Citroen Basalt is offered exclusively as a 5-seater, while the C3 Aircross can be had in either the 5-seater guise, or 5+2-seater guise. The 5+2-seater Aircross also gets a completely removable 3rd row, for when you need to carry more luggage and fewer passengers.
The Basalt & C3 Aircross are both powered by identical 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. The Basalt however also gets an option of a more affordable 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine on offer
The C3 Aircross will be updated soon to get new features from the Basalt including LED projector headlamps, auto climate control, power folding wing mirrors, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, wireless smartphone charger, and more.
The Basalt offers six airbags, ABS, ESP, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system on the top variants, whereas the C3 Aircross currently offers only 2 airbags. The upcoming C3 Aircross is expected to get 6 airbags though.
The entry level variants of the C3 Aircross offer features like front & rear power windows, bluetooth enabled audio system, remote locking & unlocking, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and more, which are missing from the base variants of the Basalt.
The Citroën Basalt is priced aggressively, starting from Rs. 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs. 13.83 lakh. The C3 Aircross on the other hand is priced between Rs. 9.99 – 14.33 lakh (ex-showroom).