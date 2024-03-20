Customised BMW G 310 R Revealed With M 1000 R-Inspired Livery

A BMW Motorrad dealership in Mumbai is offering a custom livery for the G 310 R that visually links it to the company's most potent naked motorcycle
For this option, the showroom charges a premium of Rs 30,000 over the price of the motorcycle, which is Rs 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This option is available for both new as well as existing G 310 R owners
Apart from the cosmetic changes, the G 310 R continues to be powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that produces 34 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
