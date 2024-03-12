Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Launched In India

Ducati India has launched the Streetfighter V4 S. The motorcycle gets a few updates as well and is priced at Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom).
The motorcycle gets a new Grey Nero colour along with a few updates as well. The V-shaped LED DRLs and the full LED headlights are now similar to that of the Panigale V4. The fuel tank is now the same as the Panigale V4 as well, which offer better support to the rider while braking and cornering.
The swingarm pivot on the Streetfighter V4 S has been re-positioned, to move 4 mm higher than before, which optimises the anti-squat action, thereby offering better stability and precision while negotiating corners and during hard acceleration.
The other highlight is the semi-active Öhlins suspension on the Streetfighter V4 S, which includes NIX30 43 mm USD fork and a TTX36 monoshock at the rear, coupled with an updated SmartEC 2.0 interface, which helps in adjusting the performance of the suspension better and quicker.
The Streetfighter V4 S gets a 1,103 cc V4 Desmosedici Stradale engine makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm along with 123 Nm of paek torque output at 9,500 rpm. Ducati says that the internal working of the motor has been tweaked a bit so as to match the silencer outlet with a bigger diameter and reduce exhaust back pressure.
