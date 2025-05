Powertrain Choices

The new Lexus ES comes with two hybrid and two all-electric powertrains. The hybrid ES300h (198 bhp) and ES 350h (244 bhp) versions both feature a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinderengine, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Both variants get front-wheel-drive (FWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) iterations. The all-electric models- the ES 350e (221 bhp) and the ES 500e(338 bhp)- are equipped with single-motor and dual-motor setups, respectively.