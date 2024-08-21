Electric Sunroof Gets Even More Accessible On The Hyundai Venue

Hyundai India has introduced the new Venue S+ variant with an electric sunroof making the feature even more accessible for customers. The lower-spec Venue S Plus variant is priced at Rs 9.36 lakh
(ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Venue S Plus variant with the electric sunroof is solely available with the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with 82 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
The new Venue S Plus variant packs other essential features including LED DRLs, projector lens headlamps, a digital console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and more.
The Venue S Plus packs six airbags along with a TPMS, auto headlamp function, ESC, Hill-Start Assist and reverse camera with sensors.
Hyundai recently introduced the Venus S (O) variant with an electric sunroof at a price of Rs10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new S Plus trim undercuts the S (O) variant.