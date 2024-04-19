Brand’s new V12 flagship replaces the 812 Superfast in the line up
The new 12Cilindri shares the same GT car proportions as the 812 but features a design that seems to draw inspiration from the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 ‘Daytona’.
Looking at the dimensions, the 12Cilindri is longer, wider and marginally taller than the 812 though the wheelbase is shortened by 20 mm.
The cabin follows Ferrari’s recent dual-cockpit design with an almost symmetrical layout on the driver and co-driver’s side.
The 12Cilindri packs in a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch central touchscreen and a 8.8-inch display for the co-driver. Additionally, all driver-related controls are mounted on the steering.
The 12Cilindri continues to use the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine replete with updates borrowed from the 812 Competizione. The unit develops 819 bhp and 678 Nm and revvs to 9,500 rpm.
The 12Cilindri as with its predecessor is offered in Coupe and Spider body styles with the latter getting a folding roof operable at speed of up to 45 kmph.
Get complete story detail below;