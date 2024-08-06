Getting A Sunroof On A Hyundai Venue Is Now Over Rs. 1 Lakh Cheaper!

Hyundai has launched a new variant to the Venue line-up, which is the cheapest yet to feature a sunroof.
The S (O) Plus variant offers all of the things in the S (O) variant, along with an electric sunroof.
That’s a small premium of Rs. 12,000/- over the S (O) variant.
Previously, the sunroof was only available on the SX variant & above, which is priced at Rs. 11.05 lakh (Ex Showroom)
Apart from an electric sunroof, the S (O) Plus variant also features projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, six airbags, TPMS, ESC, hill start assist, a reversing camera, and more.
