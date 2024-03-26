Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit

The S2 Mulholland shares most of its components with the Del Mar, including the S2 Arrow’s integrated battery, motor and on-board charger and inverter, which also forms the centrepiece of its chassis. That means it uses the same 10.5kWh battery pack and claimed performance figures of 84 bhp and 263 Nm.



