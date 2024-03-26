Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit

We ride the H-D X440 to Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana Plant, where the X440 is manufactured
The S2 Mulholland shares most of its components with the Del Mar, including the S2 Arrow’s integrated battery, motor and on-board charger and inverter, which also forms the centrepiece of its chassis. That means it uses the same 10.5kWh battery pack and claimed performance figures of 84 bhp and 263 Nm.
Hero MotoCorp’s Neemrana factory is spread over 47 acres and began operations in 2014 and currently manufactures Hero’s 100 cc motorcycles along with the Harley-Davidson X440 and the Hero Mavrick 440.
The entire facility is a zero liquid-waste discharge plant, with zero waste-to-landfill waste. The facility is also water-positive, which means all the water used is recycled and reused, with zero waste.
Over 250 units of the Harley-Davidson X440 are manufactured every day. The capacity can be ramped up to 500 units a day when required. It takes about two hours to manufacture one unit of the X440 from start to finish.
