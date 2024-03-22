Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon

Harley-Davidson has teased a new electric motorcycle, which will be called the LiveWire S2 Mulholland. The EV will be revealed globally on March 21, 2024. It will be based on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.
The Mulholland is based on the Del Mar’s ‘Arrow’ architecture – which packs in the battery, motor and electronics into a single unit, which then is connected to the monocoque chassis, along with the steering headstock and swingarm.
The bike is likely to get a 10.5 kW lithium-ion battery that offers a range of up to 181 km and takes a little less than 90 minutes to charge fully, with a level-2 fast-charger. Expect the battery specifications to be similar on the S2 Mulholland.
