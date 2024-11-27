Based On New Platform E 

The upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be the first offering on the new and dedicated ‘Platform E’ developed specifically for the brand’s future EV models.
Honda’s future electric scooters will get both fixed and removable battery options powered by the brand’s proprietary Mobile Power Pack e tech.
Honda’s third pillar for its EV lineup will be ‘Workshop E’ which aims to enhance the ownership experience with upgraded dealerships, EV charging infrastructure, charging equipment and more.
Honda will have a dedicated manufacturing facility for its electric vehicles, which will be built at a new factory near Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Touted to be called the Honda Activa Electric, the brand’s first electric scooter for India will be unveiled on November 27, 2024.