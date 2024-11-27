Honda Activa Electric Launch Date Confirmed 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is all set to finally unveil its maiden electric offering for the Indian market. The company has teased its upcoming offering with the words “Watts Ahead.”

Based On New Platform E 

The upcoming Honda Activa Electric will be the first offering on the new and dedicated ‘Platform E’ developed specifically for the brand’s future EV models. 

Fixed & Removable Battery Options 

Honda’s future electric scooters will get both fixed and removable battery options powered by the brand’s proprietary Mobile Power Pack e tech. 

Workshop E For Better Ownership Experience

Honda’s third pillar for its EV lineup will be ‘Workshop E’ which aims to enhance the ownership experience with upgraded dealerships, EV charging infrastructure, charging equipment and more. 

Dedicated EV Facility In Karnataka

Honda will have a dedicated manufacturing facility for its electric vehicles, which will be built at a new factory near Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

New Honda Activa Electric Unveiled Date 

Touted to be called the Honda Activa Electric, the brand’s first electric scooter for India will be unveiled on November 27, 2024. 

Want to know more?
Read the full story here!

READY. FOR. NEXT.

Click Here