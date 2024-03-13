Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 all set to be launched in India

The new Svartpilen 250 is likely to get the same 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the new-gen KTM 250 Duke making 31 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter.



Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 To Get Same Engine As The KTM 250 Duke

