Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 all set to be launched in India

After the Svartpilen 401, Husqvarna will launch the Svartpilen 250 in India.
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will have a similar design to its elder sibling, the Svartpilen 401. Expect the frame, cycle parts to be similar as the updated Vitpilen 250, which is based on the KTM 250 Duke.
The new Svartpilen 250 is likely to get the same 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the new-gen KTM 250 Duke making 31 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter.
Other riding aids include supermoto ABS and ride-by-wire. Like the Vitpilen 250, the Svartpilen 250 will feature a 5-inch LCD instrument console along with a Type-C charging port.
The 2024 Vitpilen 250 is priced at Rs. 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect the new Svartpilen 250 to be priced similarly.
