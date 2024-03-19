Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 Teased Ahead Of Global Unveil

Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna is getting ready to unveil the production model of the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 on March 19, 2024
Husqvarna has released a teaser video of the new Svartpilen 801 prototype being ridden on a flattrack oval and a frozen lake
The Svartpilen 801 will likely be based on the KTM 790 Duke platform, possibly sharing the same 799 cc parallel-twin engine which puts out 103.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.
According to Husqvarna, the Svartpilen 801 will have a weight of just 181 kg, although it’s not specified if the weight is dry or includes fluids, including fuel
The Svartpilen 801 will feature adjustable WP suspension, along with a comprehensive electronics package, both likely to be shared with the 790 Duke
Get more details in our full story below: