Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Date Confirmed

Hyundai will launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar three-row SUV in India on September 9, 2024. Based on the Creta, the Alcazar first arrived in 2021 and is set to get comprehensive upgrades.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Styling Changes

The Alcazar facelift will get several styling changes based on the Creta facelift including the LED DRLs, new LED headlamps, revised grille, and new alloy wheels. The taillights and rear bumper will be revamped too.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Interior Changes

The Alcazar facelift will get a revised dashboard layout with two 10.25-inch screens for the digital console and infotainment system. It will also get ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS and more. It will continue to arrive in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Powertrain

Hyundai will continue using the 1.5-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines from the outgoing version with manual and automatic transmissions.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Expected Prices

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be priced from around Rs. 16.80 lakh, going up to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will compete with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and more.

