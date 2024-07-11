Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Exter Knight in India, with the special edition rolled out to mark one year since the Exter was launched.
With prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims.
The Exter Knight sports a range of new blacked-out body parts along with red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, along with red brake calipers
On the inside, the Exter Knight features an all-black scheme with red accents on the seats, floor mats, air-con vents, and steering wheel.
The Exter Knight is powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm. The Exter Knight can be had with both- a five-speed manual or an AMT.
