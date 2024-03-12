Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed 

Indian Motorcycle reveals the 2024 FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, a limited edition model of the FTR, with premium components and a touch of Roland Sands Design.
The new limited-edition FTR Super Hooligan features black metallic bodywork with ‘Super Hooligan’ race graphics, a classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame with matching wheels featuring gold accent, and Indian Motorcycle Racing’s No. 1 championship logo on the
front and side.
The motorcycle gets premium cycle parts by way of fully adjustable Ohlins updated front fork, a piggyback monoshock, with 120 mm of suspension travel at each end. The bike also gets a twin-disc with Brembo calipers up front.
The motorcycle continues to get a 1,203 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes over 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a
6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.
Indian will manufacture only 300 units of the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. All bikes will be numbered and only 150 units will be reserved for sale outside of North America. It is priced at $18,499, which is equal to Rs. 15.32 lakh. The good news is that the motorcycle is also listed on Indian Motorcycle’s Indian website.
