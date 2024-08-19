India’s Maruti Suzuki Fronx To Be Launched In Japan

Maruti Suzuki has announced commencing exports of the Fronx subcompact SUV from Indiato Japan. The made in India offering is set to go on sale in Japan in a few weeks.
The first shipment of over 1,600 units of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was exported to Japan fromthe Pipavav port in Gujarat. The Fronx is manufactured at the automaker’s facility in Sanandfor domestic and international markets
The Fronx is the first made-in-India SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be launched in Japan. It isalso the second India-specific offering to go on sale in Japan after the Baleno in 2016.
Maruti Suzuki exported over 280,000 units to over 100 countries in FY2024. The automakerholds a 42 per cent share in India’s passenger vehicle exports
