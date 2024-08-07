Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?

Latest patent design applications show that Yamaha is working on a new electric prototype.
A new patent application filed by Yamaha hints at the brand’s development of an electric motorcycle, with a higher focus on performance than any of the company’s existing EVs.
The patent drawings show the silhouette of a sportbike with a steel trellis frame, and what lookslike an aluminium swingarm pivot.
Yamaha seems to be employing a finned case for the battery pack, hinting that the batteries may be air cooled, as opposed to liquid cooled batteries on most performance oriented electric motorcycles.
Yamaha has so far adopted a wait and watch policy, but with over a decade of developing electric powertrains, it probably won’t be long before Yamaha unveils this model.
