Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?

Latest patent design applications show that Yamaha is working on a new electric prototype.

A new patent application filed by Yamaha hints at the brand’s development of an electric motorcycle, with a higher focus on performance than any of the company’s existing EVs.

Performance In Focus

 The patent drawings show the silhouette of a sportbike with a steel trellis frame, and what lookslike an aluminium swingarm pivot.

Chassis

 Yamaha seems to be employing a finned case for the battery pack, hinting that the batteries may be air cooled, as opposed to liquid cooled batteries on most performance oriented electric motorcycles.

Air Cooled Instead Of Liquid Cooled

 Yamaha has so far adopted a wait and watch policy, but with over a decade of developing electric powertrains, it probably won’t be long before Yamaha unveils this model.

When Will This See The Light Of Day?

