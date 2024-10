Jawa 42 FJ vs RE Classic 350: Engine

The Royal Enfield Classic 350’s 349.34 cc mill has been tried and tested, delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The Jawa 42 FJ uses the new alpha2 mill from the Jawa 350. It is a high-compression engine producing 28.76 bhp and 29.62 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.