Lamborghini Temerario Breaks Cover As A Replacement To Huracan

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the new the iconic supercar, the successor to the iconic Huracan supercar. The new two-door offering arrives as a plug-in hybrid.

The Lamborghini Temerario drops the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine in favour of an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motor. The combined output stands at 907 bhp with the engine revving up to 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini Temerario Hyper Performance Plug-In Hybrid

Lamborghini claims the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 343 kmph. Stopping power comes from massive disc brakes along with braking regeneration that powers the battery pack.

Lamborghini Temerario Top Speed

The Lamborghini Temerario retains the low-slung look of its siblings and its predecessor. The overall design is less sharp compared to the Revuelto with softer lines. A hexagonal theme extends to the bumper and taillights on the supercar.

Lamborghini Temerario Familial Design

The Temerario is based around the all-new aluminium spaceframe chassis, which is 20% stiffer than the Huracan.

Lamborghini Temerario New Chassis

Lamborghini is likely to introduce the Temerario in India in 2025.

Lamborghini Temerario India Launch

Want to know more?
Read the full story here!

READY. FOR. NEXT.

Click Here