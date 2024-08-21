Lamborghini Temerario Breaks Cover As A Replacement To Huracan

Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the new the iconic supercar, the successor to the iconic Huracan supercar. The new two-door offering arrives as a plug-in hybrid.
The Lamborghini Temerario drops the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine in favour of an all-new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motor. The combined output stands at 907 bhp with the engine revving up to 10,000 rpm.
Lamborghini claims the Temerario can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.7 seconds with a top speed of 343 kmph. Stopping power comes from massive disc brakes along with braking regeneration that powers the battery pack.
The Lamborghini Temerario retains the low-slung look of its siblings and its predecessor. The overall design is less sharp compared to the Revuelto with softer lines. A hexagonal theme extends to the bumper and taillights on the supercar.
The Temerario is based around the all-new aluminium spaceframe chassis, which is 20% stiffer than the Huracan.
Lamborghini is likely to introduce the Temerario in India in 2025.