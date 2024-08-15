Lamborghini Urus SE Launched In India At Rs. 4.57 Cr.

The most powerful Urus is here, and is a plug-in hybrid!
The Urus SE gets slimmer headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, revised air intakes around the newfront bumper, and new wheels, amongst other nips and tucks.
Urus SE also gets a refreshed dashboard layout with a larger 12.3-inch touch screen infotainment and other minor redesigns.
The Urus SE gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, with an electric motor assisting a 4.0-litretwin-turbo V8, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The Urus SE can go from 0–100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds, and 200 kmph comes up in just 11.2seconds! Its top speed stands at 312 kmph.
Under the floor is a 25.9 kWh battery pack which can be charged using the engine or an EV charger. It has an all-electric range of up to 60 kms — good enough for commutes in city traffic.
The Urus SE gets a centrally located longitudinal torque vectoring system that distributes power between both the axles. There’s also a new electronic limited-slip differential!
The Urus SE gets four more drive modes — EV Drive, Hybrid, Performance, & Recharge —on top of the six standard drive modes — Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve, Sabbia, & Terra.
