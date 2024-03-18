Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore

Lexus has launched its luxury MPV, the LM 350h, in India. The LM is priced at Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.5 crore for the seven and four-seat versions respectively (ex-showroom).
Visually, the Lexus LM looks striking with its large proportions, front grille and other edgy-looking design elements such as its headlamps, alloy wheels, and window frame.
Inside, the LM gets a 14-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The LM comes with two interior upholstery options- Black and Solis White.
At the rear, the luxury MPV gets a massive 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others.
It gets a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature in the face, chest, thighs, and lower legs of the rear seat occupants. Safety features include a pre-collision system, lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control, and the safe exit assist system.
The luxury MPV is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain that churns out 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a CVT transmission.
