Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India

The SUV is priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting in right between the Exquisite and Luxury trims.

Price and Positioning

The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a few blacked-out styling elements along with a few mechanical enhancements for better off-road capability.

What’s new?

Visually, the SUV gets many blacked-out styling elements such as its grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails, and door handles. The vehicle also comes with 18-inch matte black wheels with chunkier tyres and can be had in the body colour scheme

Exterior

the SUV has a dual-tone interior and features the Tazuna cockpit, with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

Interior

the SUV continues to be powered by a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 259- volt battery, that churns out a power output of 240 bhp and 239 Nm of torque.

Power and Performance

