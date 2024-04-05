Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India

Lexus has rolled out a new trim for the NX SUV called the ‘Overtrail’.
The SUV is priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom), slotting in right between the Exquisite and Luxury trims.
The Lexus NX 350h Overtrail gets a few blacked-out styling elements along with a few mechanical enhancements for better off-road capability.
Visually, the SUV gets many blacked-out styling elements such as its grille, door mirrors, door frame, roof rails, and door handles. The vehicle also comes with 18-inch matte black wheels with chunkier tyres and can be had in the body colour scheme
the SUV has a dual-tone interior and features the Tazuna cockpit, with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.
the SUV continues to be powered by a 2.5 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 259- volt battery, that churns out a power output of 240 bhp and 239 Nm of torque.
