Made-in-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Begin In India

JLR India (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has begun deliveries of the locally assembledRange Rover Sport in the country. The luxury automaker announced the local assembly ofits flagship SUV range earlier this year. Both the Range Rover and Range Rover Sportpreviously arrived as full imports from the UK
The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is priced from Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom)onwards, which makes it Rs 29 lakh cheaper than the Completely Built Unit (CBU).
The locally assembled Range Rover Sport arrives in a single Dynamic SE variant with theoption of a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol with 394 bhp and 550 Nm. You can also choose the3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel with 346 bhp and 700 Nm.
The Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE gets all the creature comforts including soft-closedoors, powered tailgate with gesture control, a Meridian 3D surround sound system, four-zone climate control, Pivi Pro infotainment system, a digital instrument console, heated andventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and more
