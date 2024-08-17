Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched

Mahindra has launched the highly awaited Thar Roxx and prices start from Rs 12.99 lakh. The company has revealed prices only for the rear-wheel drive variants so far and the range tops out at Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets the same design theme as the Thar 3-door but there’s plenty new including a new six-slot grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, new bumper and alloy wheels.
The new Thar Roxx sports a 400 mm longer wheelbase over the Thar 3-door that brings an extra set of doors and a usable second row. The boot capacity has increased as well. The beige and black interior also brings a comfier feel with leatherette seats
Power on the Thar Roxx comes from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 174 bhp and the 2.2-litre diesel with 172 bhp. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions with RWD and 4x4 options.
The MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the newly launched Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV and the like in the segment.
Want To Know More?Check full story below;