Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched

Mahindra has launched the highly awaited Thar Roxx and prices start from Rs 12.99 lakh. The company has revealed prices only for the rear-wheel drive variants so far and the range tops out at Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx gets the same design theme as the Thar 3-door but there’s plenty new including a new six-slot grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, new bumper and alloy wheels.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets A New Design

The new Thar Roxx sports a 400 mm longer wheelbase over the Thar 3-door that brings an extra set of doors and a usable second row. The boot capacity has increased as well. The beige and black interior also brings a comfier feel with leatherette seats

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets 5 Doors With A Usable Boot

Power on the Thar Roxx comes from the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 174 bhp and the 2.2-litre diesel with 172 bhp. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions with RWD and 4x4 options.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Gets Powerful Engines

Mahindra Thar Roxx Features

