Mahindra Thar Roxx Top Features Revealed

New promo of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar shows features like ventilated seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon audio system, and more.
Mahindra is set to unveil the 5-door iteration of the Thar later this month, with various promos taking the internet by storm already.
Various promos released by Mahindra tease multiple new features over the 3-door Thar, which include…
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will get a digital instrument cluster paired with a larger touch screen infotainment system. We expect these to be the same 10.25-inch units as the XUV700, albeit in a new housing.
The latest teaser showcases a Harman Kardon sound system in the Thar Roxx, which should improve the audio experience in the large off-roader.
The latest teaser also shows an Autonomous Emergency Braking System light on the instrument cluster, confirming that the Thar Roxx will pack a few ADAS features. However, we’ll have to wait to know which features make the cut.
An earlier teaser showcased the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof on the Mahindra Thar Roxx, and the model was also spied testing with a regular sunroof as well, suggesting that top models might get a larger panoramic unit, while the rest could get a smaller one.
While no details have been confirmed yet, we expect the Thar Roxx to borrow its engine options from the Scorpio-N.
We expect the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx to cost between Rs. 15 – 20 lakhs (ex-showroom).
