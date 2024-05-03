Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Rivals: Feature comparison

Mahindra XUV 3XO renews its rivalry with the Nexon, Sonet, Venue and Brezza
The 16-inch steel wheels are offered as standard in the XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, while the Sonet and Venue get 15-inch steel wheels in the base variants
The XUV 3XO also incorporates first-in-segment features such as dual-zone auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof (higher variants). On the other hand, its competitors only get a regular electric sunroof.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO gets front USB-A and rear USB-C charging slots, as well as 12V sockets from the base trim onwards, whereas its rivals feature it from the mid-spec trim
The Mahindra XUV 3XO stands out with Level 2 ADAS, while its contenders – save for the Maruti Brezza – feature a Level-1 ADAS suite.
Get complete story detail below;