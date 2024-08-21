Mahindra XUV700 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 70,000/-

AX5 trims of the Mahindra XUV700 see revised prices, going down by up to Rs. 70,000/-

Mahindra had recently announced discounts of up to Rs. 2.2 lakh for the AX7 and AX7 L trims of the XUV700.

Previous Discounts

The previous discount was to celebrate a production milestone of 2 lakh units for the XUV700 in less than 3 years since launch.

Over 2 Lakh Units Produced

With the discounts in July, Mahindra saw bookings for the AX7 and AX7 L variants shoot up, breaching the 10,000 mark — almost thrice as much as in other months.

Bookings Tripled!

To keep the trend going, Mahindra has decided to slash prices of the AX5 variants of the XUV700, with certain iterations getting cuts of up to Rs. 70,000/-

Current Price Cut

