Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 & S-Presso Finally Get This Much-Needed Safety Feature

Maruti Suzuki has updated its entry-level Alto K10 and S-Presso with Electronic Stability Program+, bringing much-needed safety aid to both hatchbacks.
The addition of ESP comes at no extra cost on the Alto K10 and S-Presso but is available only on select trims for now. The Eeco is the only Maruti car to not get this feature.
The ESP system combines ABS, stability control and traction control to help keep the vehicle from braking traction and maintaining stability. The system uses onboard sensors to compile data and intervene should it detect loose stability or break traction.
The Alto K10 and S-Presso are equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and more. The AMT variants get Hill Hold Assist.