The e Vitara secured five stars in both adult & child occupant protection safety assessments.
It scored 31.49/32 for adult occupant protection, & 43/49 for child occupant protection
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara scored 15.49/16 points in the front offset & 16/16 points in the side barrier test, offering good protection for most body regions & adequate safety for the chest& legs
Top safety tech includes 7 airbags, ESC, seatbelt reminder with pretensioner & force limiter, & ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets 49 kWh (Delta) & 61 kWh (Zeta, Alpha) packs, making upto 172 bhp. Range tops 428 km WLTP; AWD offered abroad, not yet confirmed for India.