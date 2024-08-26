Maruti Suzuki Opens 500th Nexa Dealership In India

Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa dealership network has achieved a new milestone, making itone of the biggest by an automaker.

Maruti Suzuki recently inaugurated
 its 500th Nexa dealership in India,
a major milestone for the auto brand.

500th Nexa Outlet

The Nexa showrooms were first launched in July 2015 as a more premium space to retail more expensive Maruti cars. The company's first launch under Nexa was the S-Crosscrossover.

First Nexa showroom

The Nexa outlets contribute a third of the brand's total sales. The showrooms are present in over 300 cities.

Sales Contribution

Maruti's most accessible model at a Nexa outlet is the Ignis hatchback. It's most expensive is the Invicto MPV.

Cars Available

Maruti recently celebrated a milestone of
selling over 25 lakh cars from Nexa showrooms. The Baleno is the brand's bestseller.

Bestselling model

Maruti plans to open 100 additional smaller Nexa Studio outlets in Tier II and III markets by early 2025 to enhance reach.

Nexa Studio

