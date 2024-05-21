Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look

This is the Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance. It’s the most powerful S-Class ever and it has landed in India.
The newest feature on this S63 AMG is its AMG-specific Panamericana grille with an Affalterbach logo instead of the usual three-pointed star on the bonnet.
Inside, you get the S-Class steering wheel with two circular dials for drive modes. You also get carbon fibre finishers on the dashboard and Nappa leather all around while the massive MBUX screen dominates the dashboard.
Powering the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 underneath assisted by an electric motor which produces close to 200 bhp and 320 Nm. The combined output is over 800 bhp and more than 1430 Nm of torque.
The S63 E-Performance can do 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds. And the top speed is electronically limited to just shy of 300 kmph.
