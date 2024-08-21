Mercedes-AMG’s 6.3-Litre V8 Gets One Last Hurrah

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a limited-run GT3 model to celebrate 130 years in motorsport, and it will be the last one to get the iconic 6.3-litre N/A V8.
The first Daimler-marked engine to win a motorsport event goes back to July 22, 1894, when the Three-Pointed Star won the Paris-Rouen race, marking over 130 years of this historic win.
The limited-run Mercedes-AMG GT-3 Edition 130Y Motorsport celebrates this occasion, while also giving the 6.3 lit. V8 one last hurrah.
Only 13 units of the AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport will be made, with each of them priced at
€1,030,000 (Approx Rs. 9.5 Cr.)
With the AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport, Mercedes will bid adieu to its iconic 6.3-litrenaturally aspirated V8 engine, which powered many icons including the SLS AMG.
The AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport is a true racecar, packing equipment like ceramic brakes, drag-reduction system (DRS), carbon fibre safety cell, 5-point harness, and a host of other equipment onboard.
The AMG GT3 Edition 130Y Motorsport broke the track record for GT cars around Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia by over 2 seconds, setting a blistering new time of 1m56.605s!