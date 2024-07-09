Mercedes-Benz EQA Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 66 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has finally launched the EQA electric SUV in India at a price tag of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The EQA is the smallest, most affordable all-electric offering from the German automaker in India, slotting in beneath the EQB.

Mercedes-Benz’s Smallest, Most Affordable EV

The EQA’s design is similar to the GLA, yet features a range of EV-specific styling cues such as new headlamps, enclosed grille element, and a connected tail lamp setup

Design

The EQA 250+ is powered by a single-motor setup that churns out 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque.

Single Motor Powertrain

The EV is equipped with a 70.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of up to 560 km (WLTP).

Battery and Range

The Mercedes-Benz EQA’s rivals in the Indian market include the likes of the BMW iX1 and Volvo XC40 Recharge in India.

Rivals

