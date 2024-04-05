Mercedes-Benz India ends FY2023-24 on a new high

Record sales in final quarter keeps it the number one luxury brand in India
Mercedes sold 5,412 units between January and March this year. That was its highest ever since it came to India 30 years ago. The previous highest was 4698 units, clocked in the final quarter of calendar 2017.
The E-Class long-wheelbase (LWB) sedan was surprisingly its best-selling car in the record quarter given that is on its final leg in the current avatar. A new E-Class LWB was revealed globally last year and is scheduled for India launch towards the end of 2024.
With nearly half of its current range being SUVs, this bodystyle remained the most favourite collectively. It accounted for nearly 60% of overall sales during the last quarter clearly proving that even luxury car customers are more interested and value this kind.
Currently it sells three EVs in India – EQB, EQE SUV and EQS 580 – but together they registered sales in excess of 100 units a month. This resulted in a growth of 130% for batter-powered vehicles for Mercedes-Benz this year compared to the first quarter of last calendar year. Of course, it is based on a small volume. Nevertheless, the 350-odd volume clocked was higher than any other luxury brand during the same time.
With atleast 6 confirmed and some more models in the pipeline for the year, Mercedes-Benz also plans to expand its network by opening outlets in 10 new cities across the country. It also will upgrade around 25 current facilities to its global MAR 20X luxury format.
