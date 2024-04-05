Mercedes-Benz India ends FY2023-24 on a new high

Currently it sells three EVs in India – EQB, EQE SUV and EQS 580 – but together they registered sales in excess of 100 units a month. This resulted in a growth of 130% for batter-powered vehicles for Mercedes-Benz this year compared to the first quarter of last calendar year. Of course, it is based on a small volume. Nevertheless, the 350-odd volume clocked was higher than any other luxury brand during the same time.



Electrics

