MG Windsor EV Gets A Launch Date For India

JSW MG Motor has confirmed the launch date for the upcoming Windsor EV that is set to arrive in India on September 11, 2024. The MG Windsor EV is sold as the Wuling Cloud EV internationally and will be positioned under the MG ZS EV in the brand’s lineup.
MG is promising a tech-friendly and comfortable cabin with the Windsor EV when it arrives. Teasers promise a 15.6-inch infotainment unit and an 8.8-inch digital instrument console. The cabin will get ‘Italian bubble-style’ leatherette seats with electric adjustment for the front passengers
The rear seats on the Windsor EV will have a reclining feature up to 135 degrees to maximize comfort. The electric crossover will also come with a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, a 6-speaker audio system and more.
MG will also pack all the bells and whistles on the safety front including four airbags, ESC, disc brakes on all four wheels, as well as ADAS tech on the Windsor EV.
The MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the newly launched Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, Tata Nexon EV and the like in the segment.
Want To Know More?Check full story below;