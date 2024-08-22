MG Windsor EV To Get A Panoramic Sunroof

JSW MG Motor India has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Windsor EV that promises a panoramic sunroof. The new feature is one of the many creature comforts that will be available on the electric crossover.
MG Motor India has previously dropped more teasers revealing key features one can expect on the new Windsor EV. The model will get reclining rear seats called ‘Aero-Lounge seats’. It will also have a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital instrument display, electrically adjustable front seats, and a powered tailgate.
The Windsor EV is likely to pack a single electric motor with 134 bhp and 200 Nm that will power a 50.6 kWh battery promising a range of 460 km (claimed).
The upcoming MG Windsor EV will be launched on September 11, 2024, and will take on the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400 and more.