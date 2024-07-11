More Affordable BYD Atto 3 50 kWh Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh

BYD has launched the updated iteration of its Atto 3 compact SUV in India, with a more affordable variant.
The Atto 3 is now offered in a new Dynamic variant, at a price tag of Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant gets a smaller, 50 kWh battery pack.
Now offered in three variants – Dynamic (Rs 24.99 lakh), Premium (Rs 29.85 lakh), and Superior (Rs 33.99 lakh) – the Atto 3 will be available with two battery pack options.
is now also offered in a Cosmo Black colour scheme aside from the previously offered Ski White, Boulder Grey, and Surf Blue colour schemes.
The Atto 3 gets the same electric motor setup as before that churns out 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.The base Dynamic variant has a 0 to 100 kmph time of 7.9 seconds, while the Premium and Superior variants can do the run in a quicker 7.3 seconds.
