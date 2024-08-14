New Jawa 42 Launched With Upgrades

Jawa Motorcycles recently launched the new 42 motorcycle bringing crucial updates to the retro offering. The bike gets a reworked engine and new paint schemes, along with a price cut.
The new Jawa 42 gets the latest generation J Panther engine updated to reduce NVH levelsand improve engine cooling. The 294.72 cc engine makes identical power but now getsgear-based engine mapping with more low-end power in the first three gears and better top-end performance from the fourth gear onwards.
The twin exhaust system has been redesigned and gets a free-flow unit, while the Lambdasensor is now housed near the exhaust ports of the engine block. The suspension setupgets revised damping for added ground clearance and ride comfort.
The 2024 Jawa 42 is now available in 14 colour options with six new colours - Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte.
The 2024 Jawa 42 is now priced from Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which makes it Rs 17,000 cheaper than the older version. The model tops out at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom).
