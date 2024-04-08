New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer

KTM is testing two variants of the updated 390 Adventure, one will be the regular model and the other, an enduro version. We expect KTM to launch both models in this calendar year.
The engine on both motorcycles will be the same which is the new 399 cc mill that also does duty on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke, making 44.2 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque.
The regular ADV has road-biased dual-purpose tyres while the enduro model is seen wearing block-pattern rubber. Both test mules had a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel which were wire-spoked. Expect a lower-spec variant to be launched as well, with alloy wheels.
The standard 390 ADV test mule is seen having vertically stacked headlights along with a new and bigger transparent visor. On the other hand, the enduro model is seen getting a smaller LED headlight without the windscreen. The enduro variant is seen having a slimmer, one piece seat, which makes it easier to move around while off-roading. While the regular ADV model had a thicker, one-piece contoured seat.
The updated 390 ADV range is likely to get the same set of features and electronic rider aids as the current 390 Duke, which includes a 5-inch TFT screen, three riding modes – street, rain, and track, supermoto ABS, traction control and a bi-directional quick-shifter
