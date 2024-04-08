New KTM 390 ADV Spied Testing; Two Variants On Offer

The standard 390 ADV test mule is seen having vertically stacked headlights along with a new and bigger transparent visor. On the other hand, the enduro model is seen getting a smaller LED headlight without the windscreen. The enduro variant is seen having a slimmer, one piece seat, which makes it easier to move around while off-roading. While the regular ADV model had a thicker, one-piece contoured seat.

Design