New Maruti Swift Spied Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Fourth-gen Swift is set to launch in India later this month

The fourth-gen Swift has been spied completely undisguised near a dealership in India.

Spied At Dealership

Spied in fully-loaded guise, the India-spec car looks to be visually identical to the global model replete with the lack of chrome on the nose in favour of black plastics.

Exterior Design Changes

The cabin retains the same design as the global model though Maruti looks to have dropped the white inserts seen on the dashboard and doors on the car going on sale abroad.

Interior Design Updates

Visible Features

The images suggest that the new Swift will pack in bits such as LED headlamps with DRLs, dualtone alloy wheels, the 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen, keyless entry and go and auto climate control among others.

The new Swift is expected to get the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine replete with mild hybrid tech. Gearbox options are expected to include both manual and automatic units.

Engines

The new Swift will go up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Rivals

