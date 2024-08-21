New Rolls-Royce Phantom Scintilla Unveiled

Inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy Mascot, this limited-run model commemorates 120 years ofRolls Royce.
Based on the flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom, the RR Phantom Scintilla is limited to just 10 units, making it ultra exclusive.
The Phantom Scintilla gets several bespoke touches including a ceramic Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on the bonnet and a Starlight headliner design inspired by the mascot’s gown.
All the 10 units of the Phantom Scintilla will be finished in a dual-tone Andalusian White and Thracian Blue — inspired by “the colours of the sea around the island of Samothrace” in Greece.
Several bespoke touches — inspired by the Spirit of Ecstasy — flood the cabin of the Scintilla, including unique flowing graphics incorporated into the seat fabric, dashboard and the Starlight headliner and a unique artwork on the dashboard.
The Starlight headliner features 1,500 fibre optic lighting elements that light up in a unique pattern to provide occupants with a sense of motion.
Mechanically, the Phantom Scintilla remains unchanged from the standard Phantom, with the familiar 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 sitting under the bonnet.