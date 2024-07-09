New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025 

Skoda India will launch the second-generation Kodiaq by the middle of 2025, but only after stocks of the first-gen SUV – first launched here a full seven years ago – are exhausted.
The launch of the new Kodiaq may take anywhere between three to six months after the first-gen model is sold out
The second-gen SUV will continue to be locally assembled at the company’s plant in Maharashtra.
The Kodiaq will be launched as a petrol-only offering and will continue with the 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine, which produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.
When the new Kodiaq arrives in India next year, expect prices to comfortably breach the Rs 40 lakh mark, with the range-topping model expected to inch closer to Rs 50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
