The new TVS Jupiter 110 is here with a comprehensive update after over a decade. Here’s what the scooter now has to offer.
The 2024 TVS Jupiter now shares its underpinnings with the Jupiter 125. The scooter measures 1,848 mm in length, 665 mm in width, and 1,158 mm in height. The ground clearance measures 163 mm.
The new Jupiter 110 sports a signature ‘Infinity’ LED DRL on the front apron giving the model a unique and more contemporary appearance.
The lower variants miss out on the Infinity LED DRL but the taillight gets a similar treatment with integrated turn indicators.
The new platform liberates more under-seat storage on the new Jupiter 110. The 33-litre capacity can hold two small helmets with ease.
TVS says the Jupiter gets a longer seat at 756 mm over its predecessor, which is also longer than the Honda Activa’s seat at 692 mm.
The 5.1-litre fuel tank is now placed under the floorboard with the fuel filler cap moved in front. This also improves the centre of gravity.
The new Jupiter continues to sport the all-metal body for durability. It is available in new six colour options - Galactic Copper Matte, Meteor Red Gloss, Titanium Grey Matte, Lunar White Gloss, Starlight Blue Gloss, and Dawn Blue.
The top trims on the new Jupiter get a colour LCD instrument console. The SmartXonnect variants bring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
The TVS Jupiter gets telescopic front forks and a single shock at the rear. Braking power comes from a 220 mm petal front disc brake on the top variant with a 130 mm drum rear brake. The scooter gets a combined braking system as standard.
The new Jupiter 110 gets a larger capacity 113 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 8 bhp and 9.2 Nm. It is mated to a CVT and gets an integrated starter generator, which boosts peak torque to 9.8 Nm.
The new TVS Jupiter 110 is priced from Rs 73,700, going up to Rs 87,250. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.